Amazon and Tesla listed among the most dangerous US workplaces

The Council noted that seven Amazon warehouse workers have died since 2013, and that there's a "relentless demand" to fulfill orders that leads to harsh working conditions. It's even exploring ultrasonic wristbands that would track even the slightest deviation from the work schedule, according to the report. This is particularly concerning when Amazon is helmed by the richest person on Earth and is pushing for tax breaks from states eager to host its new headquarters, the Council said.

Tesla was in at least as much trouble. The report said that significant injuries at Tesla factories were 31 percent higher than the rest of the car industry in 2016, and 83 percent higher when limited to serious injuries. The Council also pointed to OSHA safety violations, and cited the Reveal investigation claiming that improvements in factory injury rates were due to inaccurate reporting, not a genuinely safer environment.

Other companies on the list include Lowe's (for using and selling deadly paint strippers), the parent company of Applebee's and IHOP (for frequent sexual harassment complaints) and farms that punish workers for protesting unfair conditions.

Tesla has already responded to the report, pointing Gizmodo to a blog post that countered Reveal's report. It noted multiple improvements to training and monitoring and ultimately hoped to have the safest conditions on the planet. We've asked Amazon if it can comment, although it has historically defended its warehouse labor practices.

This isn't an official report -- the Council relies on multiple local workplace safety groups and documented violations for its studies, and they may not catch everything. Even so, the findings suggest that working conditions are quickly becoming major concerns at tech giants like Amazon and Tesla. Whatever they're doing to improve safety, it's not enough to counter impressions that they're putting workers in unnecessary danger for the sake of profit.