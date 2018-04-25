Google uses its search skills to help fight opioid addiction

There are additional tools. Google is highlighting help options and information in its search results, including the Drug-Free Kids Parents Helpline (1-855-378-4373) and details of opioid addiction symptoms and treatment. Accordingly, Google is pouring $750,000 in matching donations to expand the Parents Helpline.

It's easy to be cynical about indirect approaches like this. It's another instance of a company betting that software can solve health issues. In this case, though, Google is clearly aware that it's one part of a bigger picture: you need awareness and contact info in addition to treatments that ease withdrawal symptoms. Google's search dominance frequently makes it the first place people go to look for help, so it's important that the company point visitors in the right direction.