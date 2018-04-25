Show More Results

Image credit: Fullbright
'Tacoma' brings space-sleuthing to PS4 on May 8th

It'll come with a new developer commentary mode.
Fullbright

Last August, Gone Home developer Fullbright released Tacoma on Xbox One, PC, Mac and Linux. It was an ambitious adventure game set on an empty space station in 2088; you played as a sort of space detective with access to immersive 3D recordings and personal files on crew-member computers. Now, Fullbright has announced that it's bringing the game to PlayStation 4 on May 8th. The experience will be identical save for a new "Developer Commentary Mode" that includes two hours of writer, designer, artist and programmer insight. If you're interested, the title is available for pre-order now with 20 percent off the usual asking price.

