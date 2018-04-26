NFL renews deal with Amazon for ‘Thursday Night Football’ through 2019

As was the case with the previous agreement, only Amazon's 100 million Prime members get access to 11 games in the season. But the TNF games will also be streamed on Twitch, and you won't need a Prime membership to watch.

Similar to last year's agreement, Amazon will stream Thursday Night Football, while Fox Sports will broadcast games between weeks 4 to 15 of the season and simulcast on NFL Network. The latter will air two exclusive games that won't appear on Amazon or Fox channels, including the first one of the year on September 13th. Kickoff time is slated for 8:20PM ET for all games.