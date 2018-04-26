Students make hippotherapy more accessible with robotic horse

The students have been working on the project for a while and they collected accelerometer data from real horses at a ranch in Texas. That data was used to develop code that can control the six degrees of motion freedom that Stewie has and different programs can offer different types of gait, meaning therapists could choose which horse-riding simulations are best for each individual patient.

Though the students will be graduating soon, they want to make sure Stewie lives on, so they've been sure to use materials anyone can find and will make their code and schematics open source. They'll be available for free online so anyone can replicate or build upon their designs. You can check out Stewie in the video above.