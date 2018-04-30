What's on TV: 'Manhunt,' 'Donkey Kong' and 'I'm Dying Up Here'

The NBA and NHL playoffs rage on while the MLB season is well underway, but this week our eyes are turned to a new John Woo film and Swedish thriller series coming to Netflix. Manhunt focuses on a prosecutor out to clear his name, which will predictably be achieved through a number of exciting and possibly hilarious action sequences, while The Rain focuses on a pair of siblings surviving in post-apocalypse Scandinavia. For gamers, there's a remastered version of Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze coming to Nintendo Switch, while Dear White People, I'm Dying Up Here and Colony all have season premieres this week. Finally, on Saturday Donald Glover will perform as both host and musical guest on SNL. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray & Games & Streaming
- Game Night (VOD)
- Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell
- Mamma Mia! (4K)
- Peter Rabbit (4K)
- In the Fade
- Through the Woods (Xbox One)
- Nihilumbra (Switch)
- Deiland (PS4)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze (Switch)
- Drive on Moscow (Xbox One, PS4)
- Killing Floor: Incursion (PS VR)
- City of Brass (Xbox One, PS4)
- Super Mega Baseball 2 (Xbox One, PS4)
- Battlezone: Gold Edition (Xbox One, PS4)
Monday
- The Voice, NBC, 8 PM
- Dancing with the Stars, ABC, 8 PM
- Lucifer, Fox, 8 PM
- Supergirl, CW, 8 PM
- WWE Raw, USA, 8 PM
- Kevin Can Wait, CBS, 8 PM
- Man with a Plan, CBS, 8:30 PM
- iZombie, CW, 9 PM
- The Resident, Fox, 9 PM
- The Terror, AMC, 9 PM
- Superior Donuts, CBS, 9 PM
- Elementary (season premiere), CBS, 10 PM
- AMC Visionaries: James Cameron's Story of Science Fiction (series premiere), AMC, 10 PM
- For Our Lives: Parkland, Freeform, 10 PM
- The Crossing, ABC, 10 PM
- Good Girls (season finale), NBC, 10 PM
- American Dad, TBS, 10 PM
- Final Space, TBS, 10:30 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
Tuesday
- John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City, Netflix, 3 AM
- Sometimes, Netflix, 3 AM
- Night Train with Wyatt Cenac (S2), Starz.com
- Civilizations, PBS, 8 PM
- Shadowhunters, Freeform, 8 PM
- WWE Smackdown, USA, 8 PM
- The Voice, NBC, 8 PM
- Lethal Weapon, Fox, 8 PM
- The Flash, CW, 8 PM
- NCIS, CBS, 8 PM
- The Middle, ABC, 8:30 PM
- The 100, CW, 9 PM
- First Civilizations, PBS, 9 PM
- LA to Vegas (season finale), Fox, 9 PM
- Black-ish, ABC, 9 PM
- Bull, Fox, 9 PM
- Rise, NBC, 9 PM
- Deadliest Catch, Discovery, 9 PM
- New Girl, Fox, 9:30 PM
- Splitting Up Together, ABC, 9:30 PM
- Legion, FX, 10 PM
- Chicago Med, NBC, 10 PM
- For the People, ABC, 10 PM
- Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G. (season finale), USA, 10 PM
- Tosh.0, Comedy Central, 10 PM
- The Last O.G., TBS, 10:30 PM
- The Jim Jefferies Show, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM
- The Ice Cream Show, Viceland, 10:30 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
Wednesday
- The Handmaid's Tale, Hulu, 3 AM
- Psychokinesis, Netflix, 3 AM
- Riverdale, CW, 8 PM
- Famous in Love, Freeform, 8 PM
- The Goldbergs, ABC, 8 PM
- Survivor, CBS, 8 PM
- Empire, Fox, 8 PM
- The Blacklist, NBC, 8 PM
- Alex, Inc., ABC, 8:30 PM
- Modern Family, ABC, 9 PM
- The Originals, CW, 9 PM
- The Expanse, Syfy, 9 PM
- Star, Fox, 9 PM
- Seal Team, CBS, 9 PM
- American Housewife, ABC, 9:30 PM
- Being Serena (series premiere), HBO, 10 PM
- Colony (season premiere), USA, 10 PM
- Archer: Danger Island, FXX, 10 PM
- Brockmire, IFC, 10 PM
- The Americans, FX, 10 PM
- Catfish, MTV, 10 PM
- Krypton, Syfy, 10 PM
- Designated Survivor, ABC, 10 PM
- The Ultimate Fighter, FS1, 10 PM
- Code Black, CBS, 10 PM
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, TBS, 10:30 PM
- My House, Viceland, 10:30 PM
- Comedy Knockout (season premiere), TruTV, 11 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
Thursday
- Superstore (season finale), NBC, 8 PM
- Grey's Anatomy, ABC, 8 PM
- Jersey Shore Family Vacation, MTV, 8 PM
- Supernatural, CW, 8 PM
- Siren, Freeform, 8 PM
- The Big Bang Theory, CBS, 8 PM
- A.P. Bio (season finale), NBC, 8:30 PM
- Young Sheldon, CBS, 8:30 PM
- Ex on the Beach, MTV, 9 PM
- Station 19, ABC, 9 PM
- Showtime at the Apollo, Fox, 9 PM
- Arrow, CW, 9 PM
- Mom, CBS, 9 PM
- Life in Pieces, CBS, 9:30 PM
- Champions (season finale), NBC, 9:30 PM
- Quantico, ABC, 10 PM
- Chicago Fire, NBC, 10 PM
- S.W.A.T., CBS, 10 PM
- Atlanta, FX, 10 PM
- Black Card Revoked, BET, 10 PM
- Thursday Night Darts, BBC America, 10 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
Friday
- Dear White People (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
- Kong: King of Apes (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
- End Game, Netflix, 3 AM
- Busted! I Know Who You Are (series premiere), Netflix, 3 AM
- Manhunt, Netflix, 3 AM
- A Little Help with Carol Burnett (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Anon, Netflix, 3 AM
- Forgive Us Our Debts, Netflix, 3 AM
- The Rain (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- The Remix (season finale), Netflix, 3 AM
- Last Flag Flying, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Tina Fey, Netflix, 3 AM
- Vice, HBO, 7:30 PM
- Once Upon A Time, ABC, 8 PM
- Blindspot, NBC, 8 PM
- Macgyver (season finale), CBS, 8 PM
- Dynasty, CW, 8 PM
- Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., ABC, 9 PM
- Hawaii Five-0, CBS, 9 PM
- Rellik, Cinemax, 10 PM
- Blue Bloods, CBS, 10 PM
- Taskmaster, Comedy Central, 11 & 11:30 PM
- Wyatt Cenac's Problem Areas, HBO, 11:30 PM
Saturday
- 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, HBO, 8 PM
- Ransom, CBS, 8 PM
- Saturday Night Life: Donald Glover / Childish Gambino, NBC, 11:30 PM
Sunday
- The Good Fight, CBS All Access, 3 AM
- The Joel McHale Show, Netflix, 3 AM
- Bob's Burgers, Fox, 7:30 PM
- Sweetbitter (series premiere), Starz, 8 PM
- American Idol ABC, 8 PM
- Killing Eve, BBC America, 8 PM
- Instinct, CBS, 8 PM
- The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth, Showtime, 8 PM
- The Simpsons, Fox, 8 PM
- Vida (series premiere), Starz, 8:30 PM
- Brooklyn Nine-nine, Fox, 8:30 PM
- Westworld, HBO, 9 PM
- Billions, Showtime, 9 PM
- Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, CNN, 9 PM
- Fear the Walking Dead, AMC, 9 PM
- Genius Junior, NBC, 9 PM
- NCIS: LA, CBS, 9 PM
- Unforgotten, PBS, 9 PM
- The Last Man on Earth (season finale), Fox, 9:30 PM
- I'm Dying Up Here (season premiere), Showtime, 10 PM
- Naked & Afraid XL: All-Stars (season premiere), Discovery, 10 PM
- Into the Badlands, AMC, 10 PM
- Silicon Valley, HBO, 10 PM
- Trust, FX, 10 PM
- Naked & Afraid, Discovery, 10 PM
- Deception, ABC, 10 PM
- Timeless, NBC, 10 PM
- United Shades of America, CNN, 10:15 PM
- Barry, HBO, 10:30 PM
- Talking Dead, AMC, 11 PM
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11:15 PM
[All times listed are in ET]