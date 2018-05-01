Facebook teases simplified Messenger redesign

Facebook didn't announce Messenger Lite for iOS today, but the social network did reveal a redesign for the app. Specifically, a cleaner interface that's faster and, well, a little lighter and simpler too. Hopefully that means the camera app will get an upgrade too, especially with the augmented reality features Facebook is grafting on. Facebook says soon you'll be able to share 4K photos and 360 degree video, too, in addition to everyone having access to translation. The app has grown to support 300,000 chatbots, and some 8 billion messages are sent every month.
From the looks of it, Messenger will eventually resemble an iMessage window of open conversations, cutting back on clutter like the camera and games tabs. It's been in the works since beginning this year, and the company said the redesign will be be out very soon.
