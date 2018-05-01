GoPro makes it easier to share footage as Instagram Stories

If you're using an iOS device, you don't even need a third-party editing app, because you can simply drag the image or video left or right to crop it down to the perfect size. You can trim a video to show only the part you want to share -- Stories are supposed to be short snippets and not full movies, after all -- within the app, as well. After that, you can post the final product as a Story or send it to friends as a Direct message.

"Some of our best stories happen in places or in moments that you're simply not going to use your smartphone," GoPro chief Nick Woodman said in a statement. "Now that it's easier to share straight to Instagram Stories, we can't wait to see what the GoPro community will post."

We doubt you'll have a hard time following those instructions, but you can check out the video below to see how the new feature works:

