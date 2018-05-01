HBO renews 'Westworld' for a third season

Less than two weeks after second season premiered, HBO has confirmed Westworld will return for a third go-round. The sci-fi drama, which centers around a theme park filled with humanoid robots, has proven a hit for HBO, so it's hardly a surprise the network is saddling up for season three. It's not clear when the third season will hit screens, but given season two is just a couple of episodes in following a 16-month hiatus, it might be some time before it airs.
Westworld creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan took a slightly different approach to marketing the second season, after releasing a video promising to reveal its secrets before the first episode had aired. Given Nolan's track record, though, we bet he has a few more tricks up his sleeve to keep those fan theories bubbling away. The renewal follows HBO confirming Silicon Valley will return for a sixth season.
INITIATE: Season 3. #Westworld pic.twitter.com/s5Mz32Yo3C— Westworld (@WestworldHBO) May 1, 2018