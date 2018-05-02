Facebook fires engineer who reportedly used access to stalk women

I've been made aware that a security engineer currently employed at Facebook is likely using privileged access to stalk women online.



I have Tinder logs. What should I do with this information? — Jackie Stokes 🙋🏽 (@find_evil) April 30, 2018

The charge that an employee was using access to privileged information to stalk women is certainly a serious one. At F8 this week, Facebook introduced a new dating service, but with a cloud hanging over the social network in light of recent revelations about the misuse of personal data, there's understandably some concern. Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg was quick to reassure people that proper privacy measures were a fundamental part of the new tool.

I really, really hope I'm wrong about this. pic.twitter.com/NDkOptx8Hv — Jackie Stokes 🙋🏽 (@find_evil) April 30, 2018

This revelation, that a security engineer with access to personal information was misusing the data to stalk women (he even called himself a "professional stalker"), is troubling, given that recent announcement. It's certainly important to note that the likelihood of being targeted by a single person like this is very, very low. But the timing of this isn't great, and it raises further questions about how Facebook protects user data externally -- and internally.

