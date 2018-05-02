Samsung's latest microSD card is beefy enough for your dash cam

Most microSD cards are perfectly fine for your smartphone. Your dash cam or home security camera, however? That's another story -- that non-stop video recording can be brutal on cards that aren't designed for continuous writing. Enter Samsung with its Pro Endurance card. The new microSD range reportedly endures about 25 times longer than other "speed-focused" cards, handling up to 43,800 hours of 1080p video recording on a 128GB model. That's five years of around-the-clock use, folks. There's a chance your camera stops working before the card does.