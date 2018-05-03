Anheuser-Busch will haul beer in Nikola hydrogen-electric trucks

The Nikola semis will travel between 500 to 1,200 miles on a full tank versus Tesla's 500-mile maximum. Nikola's system will depend on relatively rare hydrogen stations, but it's counting on having 700 of the facilities in service by 2028. However underdeveloped hydrogen infrastructure is right now, it's ultimately better-suited to Anheuser-Busch's long-distance logistics than existing electric-only options.

Suffice it to say this is a big deal for Nikola, which doesn't have as many high-profile customers as its nemesis. The move could spur further orders from companies that see Anheuser-Busch's purchase as a sign of confidence. And the fierce competition is good for everyone -- it promises a future where emissions-free cargo transportation is the norm.