Video Game Hall of Fame inducts ‘Tomb Raider’ and ‘Final Fantasy VII’

The Strong museum has announced this year's inductees to the World Video Game Hall of Fame -- Spacewar!, John Madden Football, Tomb Raider and Final Fantasy VII. They were selected from 12 finalists that also included Asteroids, Call of Duty, Dance Dance Revolution, Half-Life, King's Quest, Metroid, Minecraft and Ms. Pac-Man. "The four inductees span multiple decades, countries of origin, and gaming platforms, but all have significantly affected the video game industry, popular culture, and society in general," said The Strong museum in a statement. Tomb Raider and Final Fantasy VII were finalists last year.
The four inductees will be featured in a permanent display at the museum. Nominees are judged on how widely they are recognized and remembered, if they've enjoyed long-term popularity, whether they've had an international impact and, most importantly, that they've had a significant influence on the design and development of other video games, popular culture in general or on other forms of entertainment. Journalists, scholars and other video game experts make the final selections.