Lyft puts 30 self-driving cars to work in Las Vegas

The vehicles Lyft used during CES were BMWs powered by autonomous technology developed by Pittsburgh-based connected car solutions company Aptiv. They were equipped with nine LiDARs, 10 radars, a trifocal camera, vehicle-to-infrastructure data about stop lights and differential GPS. Chances are, they're deploying the same vehicles for this multiyear agreement. And that's not a bad thing -- we found that they were able to handle Las Vegas' erratic traffic well when we took a ride on one back in January.

Like the vehicles that shuttled people during CES, though, the 30 vehicles part of this testing program can only take you to and from high-demand locations. It'll take a while before the company can fully launch a self-driving network -- for now, it has to conduct more experiments to gather more data. As Aptiv chief Kevin Clark said in a statement: "...More importantly, the resulting knowledge and data [from this test] will allow us to further refine our autonomous driving capabilities and strengthen our portfolio of industry-leading active safety solutions."