Kia unveils production Niro EV crossover with 280-mile range

Like the Kona Electric, the Niro EV will have both the 64kWh battery option as well as a lower-cost 39.2kWh pack (with 236 miles of range on WLTP). As our Autoblog colleagues noted, though, it's likely that Americans will only get the 64kWh battery.

Kia hasn't detailed the performance (likely 201HP and 291lb/ft of torque), interior or pricing, although those are expected to come when it formally launches the car in September, just ahead of the Paris Motor Show. It's safe to presume the Niro EV will be relatively affordable as far as electric crossovers go, though, and it should include the updated UVO infotainment system with Google Assistant support. It won't dazzle anyone, but that's part of the allure -- it's helping transition EVs from novelties to practical transportation.