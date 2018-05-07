’Luke Cage’ season two introduces a powerful new enemy

In the trailer, viewers can see that Luke Cage is no longer operating in the shadows; he's become a hero to the people of Harlem. He attracts the notice of a new villain, who seems to be just as indestructible as Luke. According to the press release, Luke will need to "confront the fine line that separates a hero from a villain." It seems as though this season will force Luke to test the boundaries of his own principles in order to defeat this new enemy.

The trailer also gives the viewer glimpses of Claire Temple (Rosario Dawson), who seems to be a sort of conscience for Luke in this season. Misty Knight (Simone Missick) is sporting the prosthetic arm that she is famous for in the comics, while Mariah (Alfre Woodard) is clearly up to no good once again. The premiere episode of the second season is directed by Lucy Liu.