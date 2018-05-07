Microsoft's Android launcher can run apps from your Windows Timeline

Windows 10's Timeline feature is now decidedly more useful away from your PC, provided you use the right software. To start, Microsoft Launcher on Android now supports Timeline -- you can pick up where you left off with cross-platform titles. iPhone users, meanwhile, can access Timeline through Microsoft's Edge browser.
Microsoft Launcher is also receiving proper enterprise support with updates for discovering line of business apps and IT configuration advisement. If you live in a Microsoft-heavy workplace, you may not have to do much to get your device ready for use.
Developing...
Click here to catch up on the latest news from Microsoft Build 2018!