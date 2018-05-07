PUBG’s third map will open for all players to test this weekend

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has been teasing its upcoming third map for a month now, and this weekend, players on all platforms will be able to test it out -- no invite required. The newly-named Sanhok (formed from the Thai word for 'fun' and the Tagalog word for 'chicken') features ruins and jungle inspired by areas in Southeast Asia. And like the game's unpopular second map Savage, this one is a much smaller 4km x 4km -- just a quarter of the size of PUBG's original arena Miramar.