Volvo cars and trucks can now share traffic alerts with each other

"Sharing real-time safety data based on our connected safety technology can help avoid accidents," Malin Ekholm, vice president of the Volvo Cars Safety Centre, said in a statement. "The more vehicles we have sharing safety data in real time, the safer our roads become. We look forward to establishing further collaborations with other partners who share our commitment to traffic safety." Vehicle-to-vehicle communication is a goal for a number of groups including government agencies and companies like Toyota and Volkswagen.

Volvo Cars' Hazard Light Alert has come standard on a number of models sold in Sweden and Norway since 2016. The system's data will be shared with select Volvo trucks sold in Sweden and Norway equipped with Volvo Trucks' own version of the connected safety hazard alert system. Volvo trucks included in the data-sharing collaboration include the FH16, FH, FM and FMX.

The data shared through the cloud systems will be anonymized and aggregated and will therefore comply with the upcoming GDPR standards.