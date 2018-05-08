We're live at Google's 2018 I/O keynote!

We've slathered on our sunscreen, our cameras have fresh SD cards and our fingers are itchy — the conditions are right for a Google I/O liveblog. Google has spent the last week dropping news and announcements left and right, but with three full days of show ahead of us, there's no way the search giant won't spend a long while talking up newly updated services and fascinating features. The show kicks off promptly at 10AM Pacific/1PM Eastern, so be sure to park your browser window right here. Actually, scratch that — check out our quick run-through of what to expect from Google I/O 2018 and then come back. (The more you know, and all that.)