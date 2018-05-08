Show More Results
Watch Microsoft's Build 2018 day two keynote at 11:30AM ET


We're live at Google's 2018 I/O keynote!

Expect talk about Android, Chrome OS and the future of Google itself.
Chris Velazco
18m ago in Business
We've slathered on our sunscreen, our cameras have fresh SD cards and our fingers are itchy — the conditions are right for a Google I/O liveblog. Google has spent the last week dropping news and announcements left and right, but with three full days of show ahead of us, there's no way the search giant won't spend a long while talking up newly updated services and fascinating features. The show kicks off promptly at 10AM Pacific/1PM Eastern, so be sure to park your browser window right here. Actually, scratch that — check out our quick run-through of what to expect from Google I/O 2018 and then come back. (The more you know, and all that.)

By Chris Velazco

Chris is Engadget's senior mobile editor and moonlights as a professional moment ruiner. His early years were spent taking apart Sega consoles and writing awful fan fiction. That passion for electronics and words would eventually lead him to covering startups of all stripes at TechCrunch. The first phone he ever swooned over was the Nokia 7610, because man, those curves.

