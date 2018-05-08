Instagram makes it easier for businesses to answer your DMs

It's a big deal that Instagram now lets you make some orders without leaving the app, but what if you have questions? You're covered there, too. Instagram is trotting out direct messaging tools that help shops answer messages quickly. Right away, businesses now see your important messages in their main inbox, not a pending folder. They can filter and star conversations if they need to follow up. And in the future, they may not even have to type some messages.
A test in the "coming weeks" will offer quick replies that let businesses answer common questions. If you're wondering about store hours or shipping rates, they won't have to write every answer from scratch. Impersonal? You bet -- but it could make your life easier if you'd rather not wait for an answer before going on a shopping spree.