Penn doctors perform the first robot-assisted spinal surgery

The robot was particularly vital in this case. If surgeons weren't careful, they could have compromised Pernikoff's spine and left him paralyzed or without important functions. They also had to be sure they removed the entire tumor lest it grow back. Thankfully, the procedure paid off -- Pernikoff is back to work.

This wasn't quite a triumph, since humans were still heavily involved. It's going to be a long while before mostly or completely robotic surgery is commonplace due to the complexities of procedures like this. Still, it's heartening to know that robots are around to enable extremely delicate operations that might otherwise be difficult or impossible.