Eero lets you test new Mesh WiFi features in its app

Eero really upped the ante with its debut WiFi system. Its mesh network promised to blanket your home in coverage and get rid of dead spots once and for all, so it wasn't a surprise that the company soon saw competition from the likes of Google and Linksys. Now, in a bid to continue setting itself apart from the masses (and avoid future layoffs), it's launched Eero Labs, an "innovation playground" for your Eero network. Through Labs you'll be able to tinker with all the features the company is testing -- they're disabled by default, just toggle them on or off through the Eero Labs menu in the app.