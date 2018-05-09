Netflix is adapting Stephen King and Joe Hill's 'In the Tall Grass'

Netflix is expanding its lineup based on Stephen King's works. According to Deadline and Variety, the streaming service has picked up the rights to In The Tall Grass, a novella written by the horror maestro and his son, Joe Hill, who's also an acclaimed horror author. Netflix is reportedly turning the novella into a feature film, which will star James Marsden (Westworld, X-Men) and will be directed by Vincenzo Natali known for Cube and Splice. The story revolves around a pair of siblings on a cross-country road trip who find themselves unable to leave a field of tall grass after venturing into it to save a little boy crying for help. Unfortunately, it's too early in the film's development to say when it will become available on the service.
Netflix already has a couple of offerings originally created by King: Gerald's Game and 1922, both of which were pretty well-received. So, it's not exactly surprising that it's adapting another King work, especially after the success of the new It movie. Netflix isn't the only streaming service to tap into the author's body of work either. Hulu created a series based on his time-traveling JFK assassination novel 11.22.63 and is preparing to air another one based on his stories called Castle Rock, which is a collaboration between King and J.J. Abrams.