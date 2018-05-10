Create your own Avengers-esque visual effects with help from FXHome

The software allows amateur users and YouTubers to create professional looking special effects without the cost. In addition to motion graphics tools, 360 degree video tools and hundreds of advanced effect presets (lighting, explosions, heat distortion, and smoke, just to name a few) round out the features of the software. Free users will continue to receive new features and updates.

The Pro version of HitFilm also received an upgrade. It includes a new layout panel with pixel-perfect accuracy, which extends to masks. Users who have a 12-month subscription will receive this update for free.