Google redesigns Drive to look more like the new Gmail

Google has given Drive a surprise makeover with elements that make it look more like the new Gmail. The redesign doesn't come with new features, but when you get it, you'll notice that The Big G has changed the Drive interface background from gray to white for a cleaner look. Its boxes and icons now also have much rounded corners and look a bit taller than before, and Drive's logo now has a more prominent place on the top left corner of the interface. You'll also find that Google has shuffled Drive's icons around, with the Settings and Help Center icons now in the same line as the search bar.