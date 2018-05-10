Volvo Trucks introduces an EV just for hauling garbage

We've done it again! Our second electrically powered truck model in three weeks. Check out the new Volvo FE Electric. Sales start in 2019. Read more: https://t.co/FOdSBWW9EY pic.twitter.com/CjXdFhAZem — Volvo Trucks (@VolvoTrucks) May 8, 2018

The garbage truck appears similar to (and possibly shares design elements with) the FL Electric that Volvo Trucks announced last month, though the latter only hauls up to 16 tonnes. It makes sense for the company to propose an EV for an essential purpose that would cut down on sound and emissions around homes. The 200 km (124 mile) range isn't nearly as far as the Tesla Semi's 500-mile limit, but plenty of electric trucks built for city use like Mitsubishi's have a similarly modest maximum distance before needing to recharge. But as battery technology continues to improve, these ranges could be expanded in the future. The Volvo Electric FE will start selling in Europe in 2019.