Elon Musk to offer free rides in his LA traffic-dodging tunnel

Musk has also reiterated the company's previous statement that the tunnels will always prioritize shuttles carrying pedestrians and cyclists. Cars will still be able to use them, but they come second to mass transit needs. In addition to sharing a video of the tunnel (above), Musk also said on Twitter that the Boring Company has already started digging a tunnel between DC and New York. Also, the company is hoping to start digging a route between LA and San Francisco next year, which will apparently be able to accommodate true hyperloop "with pressurized pods in near vacuum tunnels [and] faster than jetliner."

