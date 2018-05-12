First season of Apple’s 'Carpool Karaoke' will be free on its TV app

Apple's Carpool Karaoke: The Series was apparently enough of a hit to greenlight a second season, which will also only be available to subscribers of its Music service. But to hype its next episodes, the tech titan is releasing the entire first season for free. The only catch? You'll have to watch them on Apple's TV app.
Which means you can only watch it on devices that support the app: An iPhone, iPad or Apple TV. The pilot episode will become available at 6PM ET on May 11th, with additional ones from the first season added every Friday.