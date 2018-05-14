HP unveils a slew of new Envy and Elite PCs

You'll be able to snag all of the Envy machines this month. The Envy 13 and 17 will start at $1,000 and $1,050, respectively, while the x360 13 and 15 will go for $760 and $750. And if you'd like the Intel version of the x360 15, that'll start at $870.

If you're looking for devices aimed more at professionals, that's where HP's Elite lineup comes in. The EliteBook 1050, for example, is a slim notebook that features NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 graphics (a first for this market, according to HP). Once again, you can choose from 1080p and 4K resolutions for its 15.6-inch screen. The EliteBook's six-core Intel processor is more powerful than what you'll find in the Envy lineup, and it also supports up to 4 terabytes of SSD storage (with RAID support). While it's a bit hefty at 4.5 pounds, it's lighter than most of HP's ZBook workhorse machines.

The EliteBook x360 1030 is a more compact and foldable alternative. HP claims it's the smallest business convertible around, weighing in at 2.7 pounds (to start) with a 13.3-inch 4K screen. You've only got integrated graphics to choose from, but that's no surprise given its size. At least it packs in HP's Sure View, as well as the option of a bright 700 nit monitor, which is ideal for viewing in direct sunlight. You can also add optional LTE support so you're always connected.