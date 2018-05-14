Show More Results

Image credit: Nintendo
Japan gets golden NES Classic dedicated to old anime games

It's packed with 20 games based on 'Weekly Jump' properties.
Timothy J. Seppala, @timseppala
4m ago in Gadgetry
Nintendo

When Nintendo promised to revive the NES Classic Edition and SNES Classic Editions, we didn't expect the company to do it this way. In celebration of Japanese manga magazine Weekly Jump, Nintendo will release a special gold and red Famicom Mini (NES to Western audiences) preloaded with 20 games that were based on manga from the magazine, as spotted by Kotaku. The mini console will be released in Japan on July 7th. If you really want one, your best bet is probably to keep an eye on eBay, or find a friend abroad.

