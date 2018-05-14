Researchers may have exposed Facebook quiz data on 3 million users

Half of the six million users who participated in the app, myPersonality, gave permission to share their responses and data. The Psychometrics Centre distributed answers from the personality quiz to hundreds of researchers using an unsecured website, which left those personal and sometimes intimate responses open for four years. But it also included information like age, gender, location and status updates, all of which were tied to a unique ID, which would make it easy to 'de-anonymize' the person. While only academics were given access, a working username and password was reportedly available and easily searchable online for the last four years.

Facebook confirmed to Engadget that it finally suspended the app from the platform on April 7th for passing along user data to others, and may be permanently banned depending on the results of the social network's ongoing investigation. Today's report comes shortly after Facebook released results from is self-audit checking whether the apps running on the platform had misused personal data. The social network ended up suspending 200 applications for doing so, one of which was myPersonality. The social network has pledged to inform affected users, as it had with those exposed to Cambridge Analytica.