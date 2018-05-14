'Resident Evil' film team is making the 'Monster Hunter' movie

The untitled Monster Hunter movie will start production this September with a $60 million budget and will film in South Africa. Per Variety's report, the company behind the film, Constantin, envisions it as the first in a series. Given that the seven-entry Resident Evil movie franchise has raked in over $1 billion in the box office on roughly similar budgets, it's a shrewd move to mimic that success with another beloved Capcom game series. The news didn't reveal when the first Monster Hunter film is slated to debut.