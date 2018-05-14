Senators want FTC to investigate Google's location data collection

While Google's initial response refuted many of the claims made by Quartz, and explained again and again how Google and Android handles sensitive location data, the letter to the FTC again uses the report as its main basis. The crux of the new letter appears to be this: "Google has an intimate understanding or personal lives as they watch their users seek the support of reproductive health services, engage in civic activities or attend places of religious worship," wrote the senators. All it takes to expose users to data collection, say the letter's authors, is to allow an "ambiguously described feature" once and then it is silently enabled across all signed-in devices without an expiration date.

Whether the FTC will take up the investigation or not is up to the Commission and its chair, Joseph Simons, of course. Many of the questions posed by the senators have already been answered, however, and the FTC may understand more about the technical answers than the senators do.