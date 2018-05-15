Watch Ariana Grande and The Roots make music with Nintendo Labo

Nintendo Labo presents new and innovative ways to use your Switch, and the musical aspect of this is on display in a video from The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, along with The Roots and Ariana Grande. Ariana Grande sings "No Tears Left to Cry" and is accompanied by Fallon and members of The Roots on Nintendo Labo instruments. The sound is coming from the actual Switch instruments and the music is being played live. You can see the video below.
Is this a Nintendo PR stunt? Of course. Is it effective? Definitely. It's a lot of fun to see these different musicians (and Jimmy Fallon) using the Nintendo Labo instruments to actually make music -- not to mention Questlove with a Robot Kit. It makes Switch owners wonder whether they can accomplish such a thing, and will probably lead many non-Switch owners to at least look up Switch and Labo and see what it's all about. It's fun to see gaming trends such as this cross over to make pop culture moments.