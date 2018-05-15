Watch Ariana Grande and The Roots make music with Nintendo Labo

Is this a Nintendo PR stunt? Of course. Is it effective? Definitely. It's a lot of fun to see these different musicians (and Jimmy Fallon) using the Nintendo Labo instruments to actually make music -- not to mention Questlove with a Robot Kit. It makes Switch owners wonder whether they can accomplish such a thing, and will probably lead many non-Switch owners to at least look up Switch and Labo and see what it's all about. It's fun to see gaming trends such as this cross over to make pop culture moments.