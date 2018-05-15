Logitech's G305 is an affordable, no-lag wireless gaming mouse

How long it lasts depends on how much you value that all-out performance. Use the G305 at full performance and you can expect 250 hours (aka just over 10 days) of continuous input with an AA battery. If you're willing to dial back to an 8ms report rate, though, you can stretch the battery life to nine months.

The G305 should be available worldwide later in May in black and white variants. It might not have RGB lighting or an abundance of controls, but Logitech is undoubtedly betting that this is part of the appeal. This is a no-frills design for people who care only about the raw performance of their mouse and are willing to sacrifice flashiness if it leaves more money in their pockets.