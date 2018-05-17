'Sense8' finale trailer is full of bonding and bullets

Netflix has posted the trailer for Sense8's long-in-the-making series finale, and it's clear the mysterious sci-fi show isn't going to go gently into that good night when it wraps up on June 8th. The promo emphasizes the bond between the Sensates ("we are more human than any other human will be,") and makes clear that the stakes are extra-high -- our heroes are not only in a race to save Wolfgang, but are edging ever closer to tracking down BPO's Chairman. And this being a Wachowski production, you can be sure that will involve plenty of martial arts and gunplay.