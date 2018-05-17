'No Man's Sky' will come to Xbox One July 24th

In March Hello Games announced that No Man's Sky would come to Xbox One this summer, and now we have a release date: July 24th. Hello Games founder Sean Murray made the announcement while showing off the upcoming Next update on Inside Xbox, but so far we haven't heard if it applies to PS4 and Steam as well. No Man's Sky Next will include expanded support for multiplayer, as well as 4K on Xbox One X, plus all of the game's previously revealed updates.

He also explained a bit more about the new multiplayer features, which will let players team up with friends to thrive and survive, or even attack other players. Structures you build together will be shared with all players, while space battles and customizable race tracks are also confirmed. According to Murray, this isn't the end for NMS either, as Hello Games plans to continue to support it this way "for the foreseeable future."