Xbox Adaptive Controller first look: A new, necessary gamepad

Around this time, Xbox's inclusive lead for product research and accessibility, Bryce Johnson, reached out to AbleGamers with a proposal. Johnson and a small team of developers had just submitted a prototype of an accessibility-focused controller to the annual Xbox hackathon, and they wanted feedback on the design.

"We started jumping onto multiple calls with Microsoft employees and Xbox hardware developers and talking about this controller," AbleGamers COO Steven Spohn said. "Bryce had been working with us on the Elite and wanted to bring in our input for this new controller. It was to be a device much like our own Adroit -- a standard Xbox controller that could use switches, only this new project could be everything we ever wanted to do better and more."

That was two and a half years ago. Today, Microsoft revealed the Xbox Adaptive Controller, the latest and most disparate evolution of its gamepad line.

Taking input from AbleGamers, Warfighter Engaged, SpecialEffect, Craig Hospital and the Cerebral Palsy Foundation, the Xbox accessibility team designed the Adaptive Controller with a new type of player in mind. The Elite may have been a step in the right direction in terms of inclusion, but it still relied on a handful of assumptions, like the fact that players had two hands and complete control of their fine motor functions.

For many people with disabilities, this simply isn't the case.

"It assumes that I have the reach to get around to these bumpers and triggers, and that I have the endurance to hold it for a long-period gaming session," Johnson said, before describing the myriad partnerships and playtesting that went into the Adaptive Controller's design. "We met a lot of really unique people. And we got to design a device that we think -- we know it's going to empower them."

The Xbox Adaptive Controller is the first of its kind. It's a plug-and-play option for people with disabilities -- it connects to the Xbox One or Windows 10 PC via Bluetooth and powers on just like the Elite. The controller itself is a clean white rectangle, about 11 inches long and 6 inches wide, with two large black buttons on its face. The buttons aren't touchpads, but they are light-touch enabled, clicking down with the softest of taps so players can roll their palm between the two or otherwise click them without exerting much force. Each button makes a slightly different noise as well, offering an extra layer of sensory input.