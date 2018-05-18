Xbox One update lets you link your Discord account

Microsoft is treating Xbox One owners to another firmware update today. The headline addition is Discord integration, allowing players to link their Xbox Live and third-party chat accounts. The process is a little convoluted — you have to start in the Discord app (on PC or a mobile device), link your Xbox account, then hop back to the Xbox One and dive into account settings. Here, you'll find a unique code that you need to punch into the Discord app. Once you've done all that, though, your Discord friends will be able to see what you're playing on Xbox Live, which is pretty neat.
Pixel-peepers, meanwhile, will appreciate the new support for panels with 120Hz refresh rates. The option is available to both Xbox One S and X owners, and works with output resolutions of 1080p and 1440p (sorry 4K fanatics). Microsoft has also added the ability to trim game footage from the pop-out Guide. That means you won't have to open the dedicated Upload Studio app before posting a Halo 5 headshot (or hilarious State of Decay 2 bug) to Twitter. Finally, there's a new "Details" page in family settings, an improved Xbox accessories app, and some altered button commands for dashboard navigation. All told, a small but solid update.