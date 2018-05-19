Revamped Xbox feedback program asks you to vote on ideas

Microsoft is shaking up the way it asks for your input on the future of gaming. The company has replaced Xbox Feedback with Xbox Ideas, a program with a narrower focus but (hopefully) more impact. It revolves around the concept of one- to three-month "Idea Drives" where Microsoft collects suggestions, picks the concepts it likes the most, and then asks you to vote and comment on your favorites. victors will end up on the Xbox Insider blog. Microsoft will even have a suggestion box for the Idea Drives themselves, in case you'd rather suggest a general area of interest.
The rework creates more of a gauntlet: your ideas have to fit into an appropriate category and win the approvals of both Microsoft and the community. That's not necessarily a bad thing, though. It hints that the suggestions which do survive Xbox Ideas will be both technically feasible and genuinely popular. If the Xbox One and other projects feel more like they were designed around you, you'll know why.