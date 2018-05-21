What's on TV: 'The Matrix' 4K, Michelle Wolf and 'Detroit: Become Human'

This week the NBA and NHL playoffs get ready to jump to their final rounds, but the big release is an old one: The Matrix in 4K on Ultra HD Blu-ray and streaming. Netflix drops in WHCD comedian Michelle Wolf with a new weekly show Sunday morning, after releasing a new Tig Notaro special. For gamers, on PS4 we have two notable additions, as the free H1Z1 beta gives it a console battle royale exclusive to match Xbox One's PUBG, and David Cage's Detroit: Become Human arrives. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray & Games & Streaming
- Annihilation (VOD)
- Jurassic Park Collection (4K)
- The Matrix (4K)
- Red Sparrow (4K)
- Fury (4K)
- The Patriot (4K)
- Game Night
- The 15:17 to Paris
- Beyond the Hills (Criterion)
- Everspace (PS4)
- State of Decay 2 (Xbox One, PC)
- Shio (PS4)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection (Switch)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 (Switch)
- I Hate Running Backwards (Xbox One, PS4, PC)
- Star Trek Bridge Crew: Next Generation (PS VR)
- Stay (Xbox One)
- N++ (Switch)
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon (PS4)
- H1Z1: Battle Royale Beta (PS4)
- Gorogoa (Xbox One, PS4)
- Zen Bound 2 (Switch)
- PixelJunk Monsters 2 (Switch, PS4)
- Dark Souls Remastered (PS4, PC, Xbox One - 5/25)
- Super Hyperactive Ninja (PS4, Xbox One - 5/25)
- Detroit Become Human (PS4 - 5/25)
Monday
- Miss USA 2018, Fox, 8 PM
- The Final Year, HBO, 8 PM
- Supergirl, CW, 8 PM
- The Voice, NBC, 8 PM
- WWE Raw, USA, 8 PM
- Dancing with the Stars (season finale), ABC, 8 PM
- Man with a Plan (season finale), CBS, 8:30 PM
- NBA Eastern Conference Finals Game 4: Celtics vs. Cavaliers, ESPN, 8:30 PM
- American Idol (season finale), ABC, 9 PM
- iZombie, CW, 9 PM
- It Was Him (season finale), Paramount, 9 PM
- The Terror (season finale), AMC, 9 PM
- AMC Visionaries: James Cameron's Story of Science Fiction, AMC, 10 PM
- Elementary, CBS, 10 PM
- Running Wild with Bear Grylls, NBC, 10 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
Tuesday
- Tig Notaro: Happy to Be Here, Netflix, 3 AM
- Terrace House: Opening New Doors (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
- Mob Psycho 100 (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Dino Dana (S2), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- The Great American Read (series premiere), PBS, 8 PM
- The Flash (season finale), CW, 8 PM
- NCIS (season finale), CBS, 8 PM
- WWE Smackdown, USA, 8 PM
- The Middle (series finale), ABC, 8:30 PM
- The Voice (season finale), NBC, 9 PM
- Deadliest Catch, Discovery, 9 PM
- NBA Western Conference Finals Game 4: Rockets vs. Warriors, TNT, 9 PM
- The 100, CW, 9 PM
- Splitting Up Together, ABC, 9:30 PM
- Beerland (season premiere), Viceland, 10 PM
- Queen Sugar S3 All Access, OWN, 10 PM
- Legion, FX, 10 PM
- For the People (season finale), ABC, 10 PM
- Tosh.0, Comedy Central, 10 PM
- The Last O.G., TBS, 10:30 PM
- The Jim Jefferies Show, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM
- The Ice Cream Show, Viceland, 10:30 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
Wednesday
- The Handmaid's Tale, Hulu, 3 AM
- Explained, Netflix, 3 AM
- Famous in Love, Freeform, 8 PM
- Survivor (season finale), CBS, 8 PM
- Empire (season finale), Fox, 8 PM
- Law & Order SVU (season finale), NBC, 9 PM
- The Originals, CW, 9 PM
- The Expanse, Syfy, 9 PM
- Star (season finale), Fox, 9 PM
- Being Serena, HBO, 10 PM
- Colony, USA, 10 PM
- Archer: Danger Island, FXX, 10 PM
- Brockmire, IFC, 10 PM
- The Americans, FX, 10 PM
- Catfish, MTV, 10 PM
- Krypton (season finale), Syfy, 10 PM
- The Ultimate Fighter, FS1, 10 PM
- Survivor: Reunion Special, CBS, 10 PM
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, TBS, 10:30 PM
- My House, Viceland, 10:30 PM
- Comedy Knockout, TruTV, 11 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
Thursday
- Fauda (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
- Motherland, Sundance Now, 3 AM
- The Last Days of Michael Jackson, ABC, 8 PM
- Jersey Shore Family Vacation, MTV, 8 PM
- Terrence Howard's Fright club, Fox, 8 PM
- Siren (season finale), Freeform, 8 PM
- American Ninja Warrior, NBC, 8 PM
- NBA Western Conference Finals Game 5: Warriors vs. Rockets, TNT, 9 PM
- Ex on the Beach, MTV, 9 PM
- Showtime at the Apollo (season finale), Fox, 9 PM
- Nobodies, TV Land, 10 PM
- Red Nose Day, NBC, 10 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
Friday
- Ibiza, Netflix, 3 AM
- Busted!, Netflix, 3 AM
- Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life, Netflix, 3 AM
- Picnic at Hanging Rock (S1), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- Toys That Made Us (season premiere), Netflix, 3 AM
- Trollhunters (S3), Netflix, 3 AM
- Battlebots , Discovery, 8 PM
- My Last Days (season premiere), CW, 8 PM
- Quantico, ABC, 8 PM
- Phenoms (series premiere), Fox, 8 PM
- Champions (season finale), NBC, 8 PM
- Life Sentence, CW, 9 PM
- Mauro Ranallo: Bipolar Rock 'n' Roller, Showtime, 9 PM
- ELeague: Street Fighter Invitational Preview, TBS, 11 PM
- Wyatt Cenac's Problem Areas, HBO, 11:30 PM
Saturday
- Sara's Notebook, Netflix, 3 AM
- Ransom, CBS, 8 PM
- Taken, NBC, 8 PM
- Patrick Melrose, Showtime, 9 PM
- The Tale, HBO, 10 PM
Sunday
- The Good Fight (season finale), CBS All Access, 3 AM
- The Break with Michelle Wolf (series premiere), Netflix, 3 AM
- Bob's Burgers, Fox, 7:30 PM
- Sweetbitter, Starz, 8 PM
- Killing Eve (season finale), BBC America, 8 PM
- Instinct, CBS, 8 PM
- Vida, Starz, 8:30 PM
- Deception (season finale), ABC, 9 PM
- Westworld, HBO, 9 PM
- Billions, Showtime, 9 PM
- 1968: The Year That Changed America, CNN, 9 PM
- NCIS: LA, CBS, 9 PM
- Unsung: Special Ed, TV One 9 PM
- I'm Dying Up Here, Showtime, 10 PM
- Trust (season finale), FX, 10 PM
- Drop the Mic, TBS, 10:30 PM
[All times listed are in ET]