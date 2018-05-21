Show More Results

Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Sony
save
Save
share

What's on TV: 'The Matrix' 4K, Michelle Wolf and 'Detroit: Become Human'

Also: 'Killing Eve' season finale, 'H1Z1' PS4 beta.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
15m ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Sony

This week the NBA and NHL playoffs get ready to jump to their final rounds, but the big release is an old one: The Matrix in 4K on Ultra HD Blu-ray and streaming. Netflix drops in WHCD comedian Michelle Wolf with a new weekly show Sunday morning, after releasing a new Tig Notaro special. For gamers, on PS4 we have two notable additions, as the free H1Z1 beta gives it a console battle royale exclusive to match Xbox One's PUBG, and David Cage's Detroit: Become Human arrives. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray & Games & Streaming

  • Annihilation (VOD)
  • Jurassic Park Collection (4K)
  • The Matrix (4K)
  • Red Sparrow (4K)
  • Fury (4K)
  • The Patriot (4K)
  • Game Night
  • The 15:17 to Paris
  • Beyond the Hills (Criterion)
  • Everspace (PS4)
  • State of Decay 2 (Xbox One, PC)
  • Shio (PS4)
  • Mega Man Legacy Collection (Switch)
  • Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 (Switch)
  • I Hate Running Backwards (Xbox One, PS4, PC)
  • Star Trek Bridge Crew: Next Generation (PS VR)
  • Stay (Xbox One)
  • N++ (Switch)
  • Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon (PS4)
  • H1Z1: Battle Royale Beta (PS4)
  • Gorogoa (Xbox One, PS4)
  • Zen Bound 2 (Switch)
  • PixelJunk Monsters 2 (Switch, PS4)
  • Dark Souls Remastered (PS4, PC, Xbox One - 5/25)
  • Super Hyperactive Ninja (PS4, Xbox One - 5/25)
  • Detroit Become Human (PS4 - 5/25)

Monday

  • Miss USA 2018, Fox, 8 PM
  • The Final Year, HBO, 8 PM
  • Supergirl, CW, 8 PM
  • The Voice, NBC, 8 PM
  • WWE Raw, USA, 8 PM
  • Dancing with the Stars (season finale), ABC, 8 PM
  • Man with a Plan (season finale), CBS, 8:30 PM
  • NBA Eastern Conference Finals Game 4: Celtics vs. Cavaliers, ESPN, 8:30 PM
  • American Idol (season finale), ABC, 9 PM
  • iZombie, CW, 9 PM
  • It Was Him (season finale), Paramount, 9 PM
  • The Terror (season finale), AMC, 9 PM
  • AMC Visionaries: James Cameron's Story of Science Fiction, AMC, 10 PM
  • Elementary, CBS, 10 PM
  • Running Wild with Bear Grylls, NBC, 10 PM
  • Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM

Tuesday

  • Tig Notaro: Happy to Be Here, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Terrace House: Opening New Doors (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Mob Psycho 100 (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Dino Dana (S2), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
  • The Great American Read (series premiere), PBS, 8 PM
  • The Flash (season finale), CW, 8 PM
  • NCIS (season finale), CBS, 8 PM
  • WWE Smackdown, USA, 8 PM
  • The Middle (series finale), ABC, 8:30 PM
  • The Voice (season finale), NBC, 9 PM
  • Deadliest Catch, Discovery, 9 PM
  • NBA Western Conference Finals Game 4: Rockets vs. Warriors, TNT, 9 PM
  • The 100, CW, 9 PM
  • Splitting Up Together, ABC, 9:30 PM
  • Beerland (season premiere), Viceland, 10 PM
  • Queen Sugar S3 All Access, OWN, 10 PM
  • Legion, FX, 10 PM
  • For the People (season finale), ABC, 10 PM
  • Tosh.0, Comedy Central, 10 PM
  • The Last O.G., TBS, 10:30 PM
  • The Jim Jefferies Show, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM
  • The Ice Cream Show, Viceland, 10:30 PM
  • Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM

Wednesday

  • The Handmaid's Tale, Hulu, 3 AM
  • Explained, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Famous in Love, Freeform, 8 PM
  • Survivor (season finale), CBS, 8 PM
  • Empire (season finale), Fox, 8 PM
  • Law & Order SVU (season finale), NBC, 9 PM
  • The Originals, CW, 9 PM
  • The Expanse, Syfy, 9 PM
  • Star (season finale), Fox, 9 PM
  • Being Serena, HBO, 10 PM
  • Colony, USA, 10 PM
  • Archer: Danger Island, FXX, 10 PM
  • Brockmire, IFC, 10 PM
  • The Americans, FX, 10 PM
  • Catfish, MTV, 10 PM
  • Krypton (season finale), Syfy, 10 PM
  • The Ultimate Fighter, FS1, 10 PM
  • Survivor: Reunion Special, CBS, 10 PM
  • Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, TBS, 10:30 PM
  • My House, Viceland, 10:30 PM
  • Comedy Knockout, TruTV, 11 PM
  • Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM

Thursday

  • Fauda (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Motherland, Sundance Now, 3 AM
  • The Last Days of Michael Jackson, ABC, 8 PM
  • Jersey Shore Family Vacation, MTV, 8 PM
  • Terrence Howard's Fright club, Fox, 8 PM
  • Siren (season finale), Freeform, 8 PM
  • American Ninja Warrior, NBC, 8 PM
  • NBA Western Conference Finals Game 5: Warriors vs. Rockets, TNT, 9 PM
  • Ex on the Beach, MTV, 9 PM
  • Showtime at the Apollo (season finale), Fox, 9 PM
  • Nobodies, TV Land, 10 PM
  • Red Nose Day, NBC, 10 PM
  • Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM

Friday

  • Ibiza, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Busted!, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Picnic at Hanging Rock (S1), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
  • Toys That Made Us (season premiere), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Trollhunters (S3), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Battlebots , Discovery, 8 PM
  • My Last Days (season premiere), CW, 8 PM
  • Quantico, ABC, 8 PM
  • Phenoms (series premiere), Fox, 8 PM
  • Champions (season finale), NBC, 8 PM
  • Life Sentence, CW, 9 PM
  • Mauro Ranallo: Bipolar Rock 'n' Roller, Showtime, 9 PM
  • ELeague: Street Fighter Invitational Preview, TBS, 11 PM
  • Wyatt Cenac's Problem Areas, HBO, 11:30 PM

Saturday

  • Sara's Notebook, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Ransom, CBS, 8 PM
  • Taken, NBC, 8 PM
  • Patrick Melrose, Showtime, 9 PM
  • The Tale, HBO, 10 PM

Sunday

  • The Good Fight (season finale), CBS All Access, 3 AM
  • The Break with Michelle Wolf (series premiere), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Bob's Burgers, Fox, 7:30 PM
  • Sweetbitter, Starz, 8 PM
  • Killing Eve (season finale), BBC America, 8 PM
  • Instinct, CBS, 8 PM
  • Vida, Starz, 8:30 PM
  • Deception (season finale), ABC, 9 PM
  • Westworld, HBO, 9 PM
  • Billions, Showtime, 9 PM
  • 1968: The Year That Changed America, CNN, 9 PM
  • NCIS: LA, CBS, 9 PM
  • Unsung: Special Ed, TV One 9 PM
  • I'm Dying Up Here, Showtime, 10 PM
  • Trust (season finale), FX, 10 PM
  • Drop the Mic, TBS, 10:30 PM

[All times listed are in ET]

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr