What's on TV: 'The Matrix' 4K, Michelle Wolf and 'Detroit: Become Human'

This week the NBA and NHL playoffs get ready to jump to their final rounds, but the big release is an old one: The Matrix in 4K on Ultra HD Blu-ray and streaming. Netflix drops in WHCD comedian Michelle Wolf with a new weekly show Sunday morning, after releasing a new Tig Notaro special. For gamers, on PS4 we have two notable additions, as the free H1Z1 beta gives it a console battle royale exclusive to match Xbox One's PUBG, and David Cage's Detroit: Become Human arrives. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).