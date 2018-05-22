Belkin's 3.5mm to Lightning cable delivers retro connectivity

The company's new 3.5mm audio to Lightning connector comes in two lengths and lets you connect your iPhone directly to your car stereo or home speakers with a single cable. No more clunky dongles. Now, for a wire that replicates the work of an old-school jack-to-jack cable -- which could be picked up for next to nothing -- it's not cheap: $30 for the three-foot cable and $35 for the six-foot. But it's Belkin, so you know it's going to do a good job at letting you revel in retro connectivity for a while longer.