Instagram’s ‘mute’ feature hides annoying accounts

Muting is basically a soft-unfollow. Said account's posts will no longer appear in your feed, but you can visit the account profile and see everything there. To mute an account, hit the "..." button on the post and from there the function is nestled among options for reporting, blocking and sharing a post.

The muted account holder won't be notified that you muted it, and everyone can go along on their merry way. If you do patch things up with your most recent fling, you can un-mute them and no one will be the wiser. Unlike Facebook's "snooze" feature for timeline posts, this doesn't expire after a set amount of time. Now, if we could just get an option for turning the chronological timeline back on, we'd be in business.