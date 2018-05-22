Watch live World Cup games in Spanish on the NBC Sports app

You'll soon have a few easy ways to watch the 2018 World Cup en español. NBC's Telemundo Deportes has unveiled plans to stream live World Cup games in Spanish through the NBC Sports app (on mobile and living room devices) in addition to the apps from Telemundo itself and local stations. You'll also see Telemund's content available through a link on the NBC Sports website. We've asked if you'll need a TV sign-in to watch matches online.