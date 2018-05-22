Show More Results

Image credit: Image courtesy of Phil Holland
RED is building an 8K 3D camera for its holographic phone

It will allow users to see 3D content live on the Hydrogen One.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
Image courtesy of Phil Holland

RED is partnering with a company called Lucid on an 8K, 3D prosumer camera that will work with its incoming Hydrogen One smartphone, Lucid announced. The device -- shown above in prototype form at RED's Hydrogen One party -- has two synced 4K cameras that capture and convert video and images to 8K 4V (.h4v) files. Those can then be displayed in 3D on the Hydrogen One's "holographic" display, and later uploaded to YouTube, Facebook and RED's own content hub.

The new camera will use RED's hardware and camera design chops, and carry the same look as other RED models, Lucid notes. At the same time it will pack Lucid's real-time 3D Fusion tech to stitch the images together into files compatible with the Hydrogen One. The smartphone can be dropped into the new camera to act as a display for it, letting users "view the content immediately in 3D/4V without headsets," said Lucid CEO Han Jin.

Image courtesy of Phil Holland

Not a ton is known yet about RED's Hydrogen One smartphone (shown above), other than that it will produce a 3D effect without the need for glasses. When you rotate the display, people, buildings, trees and other objects will appear to project from the screen.

We also know that it packs a 5.7-inch, QHD screen, Snapdragon 835 chip, 4,500 mAh battery, USB Type-C port and headphone jack. The industrial design is unique, to say the least, and it comes in aluminum for $1,195 or titanium for $1,595. If all goes well, it'll arrive this summer at Verizon and AT&T, and you'll also be able to buy it directly from RED.

In this article: 3D, cameras, gear, HydrogenOne, Lucid, RED
By Steve Dent @stevetdent

Steve should have known that civil engineering was not for him when he spent most of his time at university monkeying with his 8086 clone PC. Although he graduated, a lifelong obsession of wanting the Solitaire win animation to go faster had begun. Always seeking a gadget fix, he dabbles in photography, video, 3D animation and is a licensed private pilot. He followed l'amour de sa vie from Vancouver, BC, to France and now lives in Paris.

