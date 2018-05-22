'Thomas Was Alone' developer launches another sci-fi text game

Quarantine Circular. A narrative short game we made about talking to an alien on a boat. Out now. If you liked Subsurface Circular, this might be worth a look. https://t.co/4rmLEYTshF pic.twitter.com/DMHm5tVbCU — Mike Bithell (@mikeBithell) May 22, 2018

Bithell announced the new title five minutes before it went on sale for $4.79 on Steam, which fits with his previous Circular effort. The regular price will be $5.99. He tweeted this title is about "talking to an alien on a boat," which may be typical understatement: Subsurface Circular was surprisingly deep for such a short game. "A group of scientists interrogate an alien discovered at the heart of a global pandemic," the game's description reads. "Work with your team, make decisions and uncover the alien's true intentions." The title is a self-contained storyline, so you won't have to have played the first one to get the full experience.