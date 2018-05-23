IBM built a handheld counterfeit goods detector

It works by identifying the optical patterns that are unique to every single object or substance, and draws on AI models that use machine learning trained to recognize these optical signature. These patterns can distinguish an organic ear of corn from a genetically modified one, or a $1,000 bottle of red wine from a much cheaper variety, for example.

And the technology naturally complements blockchain applications. IBM's Crypto Anchor Verifier solution can be used to capture the optical signature from an original, uncompromised item and subsequently record it on the blockchain, which can verify throughout the supply chain that the item hasn't been tampered with. It could, for example, track a crate of wine from the moment it leaves the winery and throughout the distribution process right up until the moment it's bought by a collector, confirming it's the same wine that left the vineyard.

Of course, while the technology brings a useful benefit to the valuable goods market, its wider applications could have a significant impact on humanitarian efforts. Being able to authenticate critical medicine, identify bacteria and examine water samples in the field using handheld portable kit could be lifesaving.