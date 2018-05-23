Samsung wants AI features in all its devices by 2020

Kim added that dedicated smart speakers wouldn't be quite so important if every device you had could effectively take over that role.

Whether or not it helps is another matter. Right now, Bixby is undercooked next to the likes of Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, with limited functionality and a stiff presentation. Bixby 2.0's debut should help, but Samsung still has a long way to go to catch up. It may have to count on its ubiquity in electronics to overcome aversion to its in-house AI, regardless of how quickly the technology improves.